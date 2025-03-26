New Delhi [India], March 26 (ANI): External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar and Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal will be key speakers at the Carnegie India's ninth Global Technology Summit (GTS), which is co-hosted with the Ministry of External Affairs, and will be held from April 10 to 12, 2025 in New Delhi with public sessions on April 11 and 12.

This year's theme, 'Sambhavna'--meaning ""possibilities"" in Hindi--highlights the transformative potential of critical and emerging technologies to drive economic growth while shaping international relations, security frameworks, and global governance.

GTS will have over 25 sessions with more than 150 speakers, including industry experts, policymakers, and academics from around the world to explore topics such as the geopolitics of technology, artificial intelligence, digital public infrastructure, India's tech evolution, cybersecurity, international tech collaborations, data governance, and more.

The summit will feature high-impact sessions with global experts from government, academia, and industry.

Ministers and senior government officials from several countries, including India, USA, UK, Japan, Australia, Germany, Netherlands, UAE, Brazil, Dominican Republic, Malawi, Papua New Guinea, Uganda, Nigeria, France, Norway, the Philippines, and the European Union, will also participate in the summit.

Apart from Jaishankar and Piyush Goyal, the key speakers at the summit include Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri, Australia's High Commissioner to India Philip Green, German Ambassador to India and Bhutan Philipp Ackermann, and Chairman and Co-founder, Infosys and Founding Chairman, UIDAI (Aadhaar), Nandan Nilekani.

Other key speakers include Marjolijn van Deelen, Special Envoy for Space, European External Action Service; Maria Adebahr, Director for Cyber Foreign and Security Policy, Federal Foreign Office, Germany; Shikoh Gitau, Chief Executive Officer, Qhala; John Neuffer, President and CEO, Semiconductor Industry Association; Debjani Ghosh, Distinguished Fellow, NITI Aayog; Rohini Srivathsa, Chief Technology Officer, Microsoft India and South Asia; Katherine Prizeman, Political Affairs Officer, United Nations Office for Disarmament Affairs, M.U. Nair, National Cybersecurity Coordinator, Government of India, and Vyjayanti Desai, Practice Manager, Digital Development Global Practice in South Asia, World Bank Group.

'Sambhavna' explores transformative innovations and policy frameworks, fostering global collaboration to address the challenges and opportunities of the digital age. The Global Technology Summit deliberates on the changing nature of technology and geopolitics. Its aim is to create a new framework of engagement that addresses the concerns of all stakeholders without hindering technological progress and innovation. (ANI)

