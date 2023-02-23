Nagpur, Feb 23 (PTI) Two persons allegedly duped a businessman from Maharashtra's Nagpur city of Rs 3.15 crore in a land related deal, police said.

Also Read | Delhi: Ruckus in MCD House Delays Standing Committee Election; AAP and BJP Councillors Hurl Water Bottles on Each Other (Watch Video).

The accused, who owned an infrastructure company, purchased a land from the businessman in 2009 and registered a sale deed, an official from Sitabuldi police station.

Also Read | G20 Foreign Ministers' Meet: Russian FM Sergei Lavrov To Attend Meeting in India From March 1-3.

They allegedly did not pay the amount of Rs 2.85 crore for the land sale to the businessman and also did not return Rs 30 lakh invested by him in a scheme of their company, he said.

Based on the businessman's complaint, the Sitabuldi police registered a case on Wednesday against the two accused under Indian Penal Code Sections 406 (criminal breach of trust), 420 (cheating) and 34 (common intention), the official said.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)