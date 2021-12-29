Thane, Dec 29 (PTI) Union Minister Kapil Patil on Wednesday attacked the Maha Vikas Aghadi government in Maharashtra over a police case filed against Nitesh Rane, the BJP MLA from Kankavli in the state's Konkan region.

Also Read | New Year 2022 Celebrations: Maharashtra Govt Announces Fresh Restrictions As COVID-19 Cases in Mumbai Shoot Up to 2,510; Check Details.

Rane has been named in a case under Indian Penal Code sections 307 (attempt to murder), 120 (B) (criminal conspiracy) and 34 (common intention) in connection with an alleged attack on one Santosh Parab.

Also Read | 'Bachpan Ka Pyaar' Singer Sahdev Dirdo Recovering Well After Road Accident, Reveals Badshah.

Referring to Rane's run-in with the ruling parties after he reportedly made cat-like sounds near state minister and Shiv Sena leader Aaditya Thackeray in the Assembly a few days ago, Patil said law must be allowed to take its own course but misusing power to rope in someone in a case was wrong.

The Lok Sabha MP from Bhiwandi was in Shahad in the district to inaugurate a foot overbridge.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)