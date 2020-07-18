Sheopur (Madhya Pradesh) [India], July 18 (ANI): A case has been registered against some people for allegedly attacking policemen after they stopped their trucks carrying sand in Madhya Pradesh's Sheopur.

"Policemen stopped trucks carrying sand near Morena. The men indulged in an altercation with the cops and pushed them. A case has been registered under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC)," Sampat Upadhyaya, Superintendent of Police (SP) told ANI.

In a video of the incident which went viral, the policemen could be seen stopping some people and during the incident, one of the policemen fell down after he was pushed. (ANI)

