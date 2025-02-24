New Delhi, Feb 24 (PTI) A Delhi court on Monday took cognisance of a chargesheet filed against an accused in an alleged organised crime case also involving former AAP MLA Naresh Balyan.

Special judge Vishal Gogne said there was sufficient evidence against accused Ritik alias Peter to proceed.

"Cognisance of the offence under sections of MCOC Act has been taken against the accused Ritik alias Peter. Today, the IO (investigating officer) has filed on record original statements of five protected witnesses in separate sealed envelopes, along with Index... Copy of the chargesheet, along with documents have been supplied to the counsel appearing for the accused against proper receipt. Put up on March 1, 2025," the judge said.

Balyan, a former MLA from Uttam Nagar, is currently in jail in the case.

Delhi Police filed the chargesheet, running into about 1000 pages on December 26 before the court against Ritik under Section 3 (punishment for organised crime) of the MCOCA.

Balyan was arrested on December 4 in an organised crime case. He was released on bail earlier in an extortion case. PTI

