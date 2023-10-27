New Delhi [India], October 27 (ANI): The number of patients with psoriasis, a skin condition, has increased in recent years, said AIIMS New Delhi.

World Psoriasis Day is celebrated every year on October 29.

According to the Dermatology Department of AIIMS Hospital, around 3,000 patients with psoriasis visited the polyclinic from 2017 to 2021. This clinic is only open for patients once a week on Thursday. This figure includes only those patients who visited the clinic once a week. The number of patients visiting the OPD is much higher.

Kaushal Verma, HOD, Dermatology Department, AIIMS Hospital, said, "Psoriasis is a chronic skin disease in which red patches appear on the body, followed by scaling and itching. This disease can occur on any part of the body, from the head to the toes. The risk of developing the disease is 2-3pc in the general population. In India, about one crore people are infected with this disease."

"If red patches appear on the body for a long time, followed by scaling and itching, see a doctor immediately so that the disease can be diagnosed and treated early," said Dr Verma.

He also said that Psoriasis can also occur on the scalp.

Kaushal Verma, "Psoriasis can also occur on the scalp. Many times, when this disease occurs on the scalp, people think that they have dandruff or itching. However, the disease can be detected by looking carefully or by getting a check-up from a doctor. This is because the red patches in this disease have a different scaling, which starts to come off and people often mistake it for dandruff."

Dr Verma said, "Psoriasis can occur in any season, but there is a higher risk of the disease in winter. This is because the skin becomes dry in winter, increasing the risk of the disease. When this disease occurs, the skin becomes more dry and red patches appear. Due to dryness, scaling starts."

Additionally, the risk of pollution has also increased with the onset of winter. Pollution not only leads to respiratory problems but can also cause skin problems.

"The risk of the disease is highest in people between the ages of 20 and 30. Similarly, this skin disease is more common in people between the ages of 50 and 60," said Kaushal Verma.

"The only way to prevent this disease is to take special care of your diet and eat nutritious food. In addition, keep your skin as moisturized as possible. In addition, he says that the risk of the disease is higher due to smoking and alcohol consumption. Obesity can also be a cause. It is important to keep your liver healthy," he added. (ANI)

