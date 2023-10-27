Mumbai, October 27: The burnt body of a woman was found near the railway tracks in Mumbai Port Trust area in Wadala, a police official said on Friday.

The body of the woman, with injuries on the head and other parts, was found on Thursday afternoon after which a murder case was registered, the Wadala police station official said. Mumbai Shocker: Half-Burnt Body of Woman Recovered From Wadala, Probe Launched.

"The body was set on fire by the unidentified accused to destroy evidence. Efforts are on to nab the accused," he said.

