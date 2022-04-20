New Delhi, Apr 20 (PTI) The Central Administrative Tribunal (CAT), that adjudicates service matters of central government employees, has conducted a special drive for disposal of cases concerning pensioners, an official statement said on Wednesday.

“Apropos government of India initiative to celebrate ‘Azadi ka Amrit mahotsav' by all the ministries/departments, the CAT celebrated the occasion during the week starting from April 18 to 22 by conducting a special drive across all the 19 benches of the tribunal for disposal of cases of most vulnerable section of applicants: the senior citizens/pensioners,” the statement said.

Also Read | Ahmedabad Shocker: 32-Year-Old Woman Stabbed Multiple Times by Former Husband At Busy Marketplace, Critical.

During an event, CAT chairman Manjula Das appreciated the cooperation extended by members of CAT, bar and officers/staff of the tribunal during the difficult pandemic period, said the statement issued by the personnel ministry.

She also covered the detailed roadmap for further improvement in the functioning of the tribunal and minimising pendency of cases, it said.

Also Read | EPFO Adds 14.12 Lakh Net Subscribers in February 2022; Maharashtra, Karnataka, Tamil Nadu Lead.

In addition to this, the meritorious services of 20 officers/staff of the tribunal during 2021-22 were rewarded by the chairman, it added.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)