Guwahati (Assam) [India], August 2 (ANI): Inaugurating the new Court-cum-Office Complex of the Central Administrative Tribunal (CAT) in Guwahati on Saturday, Union Minister of State (Independent Charge) for Science and Technology Dr. Jitendra Singh described the development as a reflection of the remarkable transformation witnessed by the North East over the past decade.

The Guwahati bench of CAT, among the oldest in the country, now finally has its dedicated infrastructure nearly 40 years after its establishment.

Addressing a gathering that included Assam Cabinet Minister Ranjit Kumar Das, CAT Chairman Justice R K Morey, other judicial dignitaries, and members of the legal fraternity, Dr Jitendra Singh underscored how the Modi government's focus since 2014 has translated into tangible change across the region.

Highlighting the specific evolution of CAT, Singh said that while the tribunal was set up in 1985 to ensure accessible and time-bound justice for government employees, it struggled for decades with a backlog and operational constraints. "The Guwahati bench was constrained to function from a rented premises before PM Narendra Modi took over and it could get its own building complex," he said.

Dr Singh cited statistics to showcase the turnaround: Of the 8.88 lakh cases disposed of by CAT since 1985, over 2.54 lakh were cleared in the last ten years alone, accounting for nearly one-third of the total disposals. The newly inaugurated Guwahati complex includes state-of-the-art features such as earthquake-resistant construction, CCTV surveillance, and facilities for differently-abled users. Dr Singh also acknowledged the swift action by the Assam government in providing land and enabling completion of the building within just three years--a timeline he noted is rare even in private sector projects.

The Minister credited technological interventions--e-filing, video conferencing, digital judicial records, and online payment systems--as key enablers in ensuring continuity even during the COVID-19 lockdown. He recalled that new benches in Jammu and Srinagar were operationalised during the pandemic, yet managed 100 percent disposal rates due to video-based hearings.

Addressing systemic reforms, Dr Singh referred to a critical amendment that now allows administrative members to head CAT benches, a departure from the earlier requirement of only judicial members. "There were concerns initially, but experience has shown that seasoned administrators are fully capable of understanding and applying service rules judiciously," he said, adding that the move has helped reduce pendency and improve bench functioning.

Dr Singh did not shy away from raising concerns about repeated litigation. "If every decision ends up back in the High Court, we need to ask whether something is amiss. This defeats the founding vision of CAT," he said, urging legal stakeholders to introspect and collaborate to uphold the sanctity of the institution.

In closing, he reiterated the Centre's continued commitment to supporting CAT and its mission of delivering speedy justice. "We are ready to cooperate with all stakeholders to preserve the integrity of this unique institution," he affirmed. (ANI)

