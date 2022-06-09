Kolkata, Jun 9 (PTI) The CBI on Thursday arrested TMC leader Anubrata Mondal's personal bodyguard during its probe into alleged cattle smuggling scam, a senior official of the agency said.

Saigal Hossain was arrested by CBI sleuths after a prolonged interrogation in the agency's city office here, he said.

Hossain could not provide any satisfactory explanation for the huge assets he own.

"He gets a fixed salary each month. We found disparities in Hossain's versions. Tomorrow we will produce him at a court in Asansol," the officer said.

Earlier, too, CBI sleuths had questioned Hossain in connection with the scam.

After Thursday's grilling, Hossain was taken state-run SSKM hospital for medical examination and then brought back to the CBI office, where he was arrested.

Hossain's residences in Murshidabad and Birbhum were raided by agency officials on June1.

Mondal, TMC's Birbhum president, had also appeared twice before the CBI detectives in connection with the case.

