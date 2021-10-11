Chennai, Oct 11 (PTI) The Cauvery Water Regulation Committee on Monday directed Karnataka to release 39.84 Thousand Million Cubic feet of Cauvery water due to Tamil Nadu, the state government said.

In the CWRC meet held at Delhi, the Tamil Nadu government said it pointed out that Karnataka has not released water due to it -as per the modified judgment of the Supreme Court- despite the Cauvery Water Management Authority directing the neighbouring state twice, to release water.

Also Read | Mumbai Man Ends Life, Alleges Harassment By Creditors in Suicide Note; Case Registered.

As on October 10, the shortfall in realisation from Karnataka was 25.84 TMC ft and this quantum should be released immediately and the CWMA meet should be convened expeditiously, the TN government urged, an official release here said.

Following deliberations, in which representatives of Karnataka, Kerala and the Union territory of Puducherry participated, the CWRC directed Karnataka to let out at Biligundulu on the inter-state border, the pending 25.84 TMC ft and 14 TMC ft due for release by October 30.

Also Read | PM Narendra Modi, UK PM Boris Johnson Discuss Afghanistan, Vaccine Issue, Climate Conference.

It has been proposed to hold the CWMA meet in about 10 days, the release said. PTI

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)