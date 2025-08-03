New Delhi [India], August 3 (ANI): Vishva Hindu Parishad on Sunday slammed the Catholic Bishops Conference of India (CBCI)'s statement that called for the case registered in Chhattisgarh against two Christian nuns from Kerala to be quashed. The VHP said that the nuns were arrested for the heinous crime of human trafficking and illegal conversion.

"The CBCI statement Welcoming Bail for nuns in Chhattisgarh and Call for the Case to Be Quashed, is the height of hypocrisy exposed again," Said Surendra Jain, Joint General Secretary VHP, as quoted by a post on the organisation's X handle.

"Nuns were arrested for heinous crime of human trafficking & illegal conversion. Why did they deny charges after 7days? It is the acceptance of charges. Nothing new," he said.

On Saturday, CBCI President and Thrissur Archbishop Mar Andrews Thazhath welcomed the NIA Special Court's decision to grant bail to the nuns. He said that their arrest was based on "false accusations."

"I thank God and everyone for this good news... The two sisters had come to work in a hospital with the permission of their parents... A mob of extremists attacked them... and they were arrested under totally false accusations," he told ANI.

Archbishop Mar Andrews Thazhath called for a law from the government to protect people from such incidents.

He also thanked everyone for making efforts for the release of the two Nuns."Our request is that the case be quashed at the earliest, because the delay might lead to more false accusations... There should be an Act from the government to protect against such incidents... Many fringe groups have attacked Christianity in recent times... I thank all the people of goodwill for taking efforts for the release of the sisters and thank the centre and state governments for their active intervention," he added.

The nuns were released from jail after an NIA court granted them bail on Saturday.

Kerala Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) President Rajeev Chandrasekhar received the two Nuns from Durg Jail.

The case was filed under Section 143 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) and Section 3 of the Orissa Freedom of Religion Act, 1967. (ANI)

