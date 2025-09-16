New Delhi [India], September 16 (ANI): The Government of India is launching Special Campaign 5.0 for Swachhata in Government offices and the disposal of pending matters from October 2 to 31, 2025.

The Central Board of Direct Taxes (CBDT), Department of Revenue, Ministry of Finance, along with its subordinate offices across the country, will actively participate in this transformative initiative led by the Department of Administrative Reforms and Public Grievances (DARPG).

The foundation for Special Campaign 5.0 rests on the achievements of its predecessor, Special Campaign 4.0, during which the CBDT carried out the cleanliness campaigns at 1,450 sites, disposing 3.20 lakh physical files, 58,000 e-files, and clearance of 220 tonnes of old records, according to the Ministry of Finance.

During Special campaign 4.0, the Income Tax Department freed 1.75 lakh square feet of office space and generated Rs 43 lakh through scrap disposal. Most importantly, over 53,000 public grievances were resolved, reaffirming CBDT's commitment to transparency, responsive governance, and citizen-centric service delivery.

To carry forward the spirit of the Special Campaign 4.0, CBDT resolved to further continue the positive steps taken for resolution of public grievances during the campaign. As part of the same, the CBDT resolved 56,575 public grievances on CPGRAMS portal and disposed more than 9,300 grievance appeals during the period November 2024 to August 2025. This demonstrates CBDT's commitment to responsive governance.

Under Special Campaign 5.0, CBDT will concentrate on four key areas that align with India's digital transformation and sustainable development goals: disposal of e-waste, record management, space optimisation & office beautification, and accelerated grievance redressal.

The CBDT remains steadfast in its commitment to swachhata, transparency, and efficient service delivery. These initiatives align seamlessly with Government guidelines to institutionalise Swachhata and enhance citizen services. (ANI)

