Gandhinagar, September 16: A local court here has issued notices to journalist Abhisar Sharma and blogger Raju Parulekar, directing them to appear in court on September 20 in connection with criminal defamation complaints filed against them by the Adani Group. The notices were issued by Judicial Magistrate First Class, Gandhinagar. The complaints, filed under Sections 356(1), 356(2), and 356(3) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), 2023, equivalent to Sections 499, 500, and 501 of the Indian Penal Code allege that the two published and circulated false and defamatory content with the intent to harm the conglomerate's reputation. SC Grants 4 Weeks Protection to Journalist, YouTuber Abhisar Sharma; Refuses to Quash FIR.

At the heart of the case is a YouTube video uploaded by Sharma on August 18, 2025, in which he alleged large-scale land allotments in Assam to the Adani Group and hinted at political favouritism. Parulekar is accused of echoing similar claims through tweets and retweets since January 2025, alleging land grabs and undue benefits. The Adani Group has rejected the allegations, terming them "baseless and misleading." The company pointed out that the Gauhati High Court order dated August 12, 2025 cited in the contested content makes no reference to Adani. Delhi Court Grants Injunction in Adani Defamation Case Against Journalists and Websites.

It further clarified that the firm involved in that court case, has no connection with the Group. Evidence placed before the court includes Sharma's video and transcript, Parulekar's social media posts, the High Court order, and supporting documentation.

