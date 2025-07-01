New Delhi [India], July 1 (ANI): In a major crackdown on corruption in the medical education sector, the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has arrested six individuals, including three doctors, for allegedly facilitating favourable inspection reports for medical colleges in exchange for bribes.

The central agency registered a case against office-bearers of the Rawatpura Sarkar Institute of Medical Sciences & Research, Nava Raipur, Chhattisgarh, along with inspecting doctors and intermediaries. They are accused of manipulating the statutory inspection process meant to evaluate and recognise medical colleges.

Acting on credible information that officials of the Rawatpura Sarkar Institute were attempting to bribe assessors deputed for inspection in exchange for favourable reports, the CBI laid a trap and apprehended six individuals during the bribe transaction. The arrested accused will be produced before the competent courts at their respective locations.

Different modus operandi were reportedly used by the accused to manipulate the process by illegally influencing inspecting doctors.

The CBI is conducting searches at more than 40 locations across Karnataka, Rajasthan, Chhattisgarh, Uttar Pradesh, Delhi, and Madhya Pradesh.

Further investigation in the case is underway. (ANI)

