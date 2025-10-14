New Delhi [India], October 14 (ANI): The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) arrested a man accused of murdering his wife in the United Arab Emirates (UAE), who has been on the run for 12 years, said the agency in a statement.

The accused, identified as Sattar Khan (52), a driver by profession at Hyderabad, was arrested on October 13. He was accused of murdering his wife in the UAE in 2013 and was on the run for 12 years.

The CBI had registered a local prosecution case in April 2022 at the request of authorities from the UAE. It was alleged that the accused Sattar Khan had murdered his wife on November 14, 2013, in the UAE, where he was working as a driver. After committing the murder, the accused Sattar Khan fled to India, and since then, he has been untraceable.

After registering the case, the CBI opened a LOC against the accused, Sattar Khan; however, he remained elusive. During the investigation, another passport of the accused was found, on which a fresh LOC was opened. Based on technical leads and human intelligence, the accused Sattar Khan was traced in Telangana's Rangareddy district.

A CBI team was camping in the Rangareddy district searching for the accused. Sensing trouble, the accused attempted to escape to Doha via Hyderabad International Airport, where he was detained and subsequently arrested by the CBI team.

The accused was produced before a Magistrate at Hyderabad and is being brought on transit remand for production before the jurisdictional Court at New Delhi.

Investigation of the case is in progress. (ANI)

