New Delhi, Jun 8 (PTI) The CBI has arrested a Delhi Police sub-inspector for allegedly taking a bribe of Rs 15,000 for not arresting a person in a case probed by him, officials said Wednesday.

Mayank Yadav posted as sub-inspector at Kishangarh police station was nabbed after the CBI laid a trap based on a complaint that the officer had demanded money for not arresting complainant's son in a case probed by him, they said.

"The CBI laid a trap and caught the accused red-handed while demanding and accepting bribe of Rs 15,000 from the complainant.

"Searches were conducted at the premises of the accused at Delhi which led to recovery of incriminating documents," a CBI spokesperson said.

