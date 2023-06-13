New Delhi [India], June 13 (ANI): The Central Bureau of Investigation on Tuesday arrested an Enforcement Officer working in the East Regional Office of Employees' Provident Fund Organisation (EPFO), Delhi for allegedly demanding and accepting a bribe of Rs 12 lakh from the complainant, the agency said.

A trap was laid and the accused was caught red-handed while demanding and accepting a bribe of Rs 12 lakh, the CBI said.

Searches were also conducted at the premises of the accused.

The CBI further said, "It was alleged that the accused conducted an inspection of a Multi Speciality Hospital, in Delhi and informed the complainant (working as Manager in the said hospital) that there were a lot of irregularities in the records of the Hospital for which a penalty of Rs.1.5 crore (approx) would be imposed on the Hospital."

"It was further alleged that the accused informed the complainant to pay 20 per cent of the penalty amount as a bribe for settlement of the said matter and agreed to a bribe of Rs.12 lakh after negotiation," the agency stated.

The arrested accused will be produced on Tuesday before the designated court in Delhi. (ANI)

