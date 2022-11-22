Mandsaur (Madhya Pradesh) [India], November 22 (ANI): The Central Bureau of Investigation arrested an income tax officer at Mandsaur in Madhya Pradesh for demanding and accepting a bribe of Rs 5 lakh.

The complainant had alleged that his firm is engaged in the manufacturing of electric switches in Maharashtra, however, income tax assessment of the said firm was being done at the office of income tax at Mandsaur (MP). According to an official statement, it was further alleged that the I-T officer, whose name is Ramgopal Prajapati, demanded a bribe of Rs 5,00,000 and that if the demanded bribe was not paid, he would get a heavy penalty imposed by the income tax department and an I-T raid on the firm of the complainant.

Sleuths of CBI laid a trap and nabbed the accused for demanding and accepting a bribe of Rs 5 lakh from the complainant. Searches are being conducted at the premises of the accused.

The arrested accused will be produced on Wednesday before the Special Judge for CBI cases at Indore. A case was registered on a complaint against the income tax officer at Mandsaur in Madhya Pradesh. (ANI)

