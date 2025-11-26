Kolkata (West Bengal) [India], November 26 (ANI): The Central Bureau of Investigation's Anti-Corruption Branch (ACB) in Kolkata has arrested Abul Hossen Molla, also known as Duronto, from South 24 Parganas district in West Bengal. He was taken into custody on Wednesday evening.

According to officials, Molla was allegedly involved in the mob attack on Enforcement Directorate (ED) officials in the Sandeshkhali area in January 2024.

He had been absconding for months and had consistently evaded multiple notices issued by the CBI to join the investigation.

A competent court had also issued a Non-Bailable Warrant (NBW) against him after he failed to appear and remained underground.

CBI officials confirmed that the accused is being produced before the court today. Further investigation into the Sandeshkhali attack case is underway.

Meanwhile, Sandeshkhali, a village in West Bengal's North 24 Parganas district, had been in a political storm after villagers, mostly women, came out on the streets against the ruling TMC and its strongman Shahjahan, accusing him and his aides of "land-grab and sexual assault" under coercion. He was later arrested. Both the BJP and Trinamool Congress have been levelling charges against each other over Sandeshkhali.

Earlier, the Calcutta High Court directed a court-monitored investigation by the CBI into the alleged cases of sexual assault and land grabbing in Sandeshkhali. The women of Sandeshkhali in the North 24 Parganas district came out on the streets earlier against the ruling TMC and Shahjahan, accusing the strongman and his aides of perpetrating gross excesses and atrocities on them while also gobbling up their land. Multiple women on the island charged Shajahan and his aides of "land-grab and sexual assault" under coercion. (ANI)

