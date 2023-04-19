Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], April 19 (ANI): A man was arrested by the Central Bureau of Investigation while landing at Mumbai Airport from Singapore in a case related to extortion from a builder, said an official release of CBI.

According to CBI, the accused was absconding since 2005.

Detailing the incident, the release said, "CBI had registered the instant case on April 7, 2016, at the request of the Maharashtra Government. This case was initially registered in Tilak Nagar police station, Mumbai on December 13, 2005."

"The police registered the case on the allegations that the accused person belonging to organized crime had extorted Rs. 20 lakh from the complainant and further attempted to extort another Rs 20 lacks from the complainant and others under the threats of murder," added the release.

The release said, "The Complainant had further alleged that the accused and their associates were extorting large sums of money from the developers, who undertook the redevelopment work of old buildings in Tilak Nagar, Naidu Colony, Ghatkopar and other areas of Mumbai."

Based on these allegations, the case was transferred to DCB, CID of Mumbai Police. The DCB, CID, Mumbai filed a charge sheet and two supplementary charge sheets against 11 accused.

Informing about the investigation, the release said, "The said accused was absconding since 2005. A red corner notice was issued against him through International Criminal Police Organization (INTERPOL) in 2012. Subsequently, a request for extradition of the accused absconding was also sent to Singapore through the Ministry of External Affairs."

"During further investigation, CBI filed a supplementary charge sheet against three accused before the Designated Court at Mumbai," added the release.

The release mentioned that an application was filed in Competent Court stating his surrender before the Trail Court. Based on the application, the accused was arrested at Mumbai airport and was sent for judicial custody till May 2.

"An application was filed before the Competent Court on behalf of said absconding accused for his surrender before the Trial Court. The absconding accused while landing at Mumbai Airport from Singapore was secured by the Bureau of Immigration Department and was handed over to CBI by the Immigration Department officials," said the release.

"The arrested accused was produced before the Trial Court, Mumbai and was remanded to judicial custody till May 2," added the release. (ANI)

