From Nobita Nostalgia to Nation-Building: IDEAS MATTER MOST Lit Up IIT Kanpur!

VMPL

Kanpur (Uttar Pradesh) [India], April 20: In a high-energy confluence of ideas, innovation, and inspiration, the prestigious talk show Ideas Matter Most, in collaboration with Prabandhan '26, created an unforgettable experience at the Indian Institute of Technology Kanpur.

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With an electrified audience and a lineup of extraordinary personalities, the event turned into a celebration of vision, leadership, and the power of ideas to shape a rising India.

Star Power Meets Substance

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Gracing the stage as the Guest of Honour, Suzanne Bernert (German-born Indian Actress & International Performer) captivated the audience with her inspiring journey across cultures and cinema. Known for her remarkable portrayal of Sonia Gandhi in the Bollywood film The Accidental Prime Minister, along with several impactful roles across Indian television and films, she shared powerful insights on versatility, discipline, and breaking cultural barriers in the entertainment industry.

Adding charm, nostalgia, and a wave of excitement, Simaran Kaur (Famous Voice Artist & Voice of Nobita - Doraemon) created one of the most unforgettable moments of the event. As she brought Nobita from Doraemon to life LIVE on stage, the entire auditorium erupted with cheers--students relived their childhood memories in real time.

A Fan Moment Like Never Before

What followed was pure magic--students couldn't hold back their excitement as they witnessed their favorite childhood character come alive. The crowd went absolutely crazy, turning the session into a high-energy fan moment filled with laughter, applause, and nostalgia.

Industry, Innovation & Impact on One Stage

A major highlight of the event was Dr Dinesh Shahra (Renowned Industrialist & Pioneer of India's Yellow Revolution | Founder - Ruchi Soya), whose journey of building a legacy and contributing to India's edible oil revolution offered invaluable lessons on entrepreneurship and nation-building.

The stage also featured Kiran Saw (Founder - Go Zero), sharing insights on sustainable business and innovation.

The diverse speaker lineup further included:

- Dr Manu Singh (Environmentalist & Eco-Spiritualist)

- Dr Anshul Gupta (Author & Founder - Corporate Spirituality)

Their sessions brought forward powerful perspectives on sustainability, workplace mindfulness, leadership, and purpose-driven growth for a rising India.

Powerful Conversations, Expertly Moderated

The engaging sessions were seamlessly steered by:

- Dr Shefali Raj (Academic, Speaker & Thought Leader)

- Dr Sanjeevini Sharma (Founder - Kanpur Ploggers & Sustainability Advocate)

Their dynamic moderation ensured insightful, high-impact, and engaging conversations throughout the event.

More Than Just a Talk Show--A Movement of Ideas

From powerful storytelling to electrifying audience reactions and thought-provoking discussions, the event stood as a testament to the belief that ideas can transform lives and societies. The collaboration with Prabandhan '26 amplified the spirit of innovation and youthful ambition across IIT Kanpur.

The audience didn't just attend--they experienced, celebrated, and carried back memories that will last a lifetime.

With resounding success and an ever-growing community, Ideas Matter Most continues to build a global platform where ideas ignite, voices matter, and the leaders of tomorrow are shaped.

Because in a world full of noise--it is ideas that truly matter most.

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