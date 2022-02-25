New Delhi, Feb 25 (PTI) The CBI has arrested a chief project director of railway electrification based in Ahmedabad in connection with alleged bribery of Rs 15 lakh for showing favours in tenders for traction sub-station line laying and foundation in Wankaner in Gujarat, officials said on Friday.

Chief Project Director A K Chaudhary, posted in Western Railway, was arrested Thursday night in Ahmedabad along with Anil Patil, Deputy General Manager (Operations) of Mumbai-based Vikran Engineering and Exim Pvt. Ltd, and Amit Patel, an employee of the company, they said.

Chaudhary, a 1992-batch IRSEE officer, allegedly received bribe of Rs 15 lakh sent by Patil through hawala channel to Ahmedabad and delivered by Patel, they said.

They were produced in a special court on Friday afternoon, they said.

Chaudhary allegedly demanded bribe of Rs 15 lakh from Patil for showing favours in a tender awarded to the company for traction sub-station (TSS) line laying and foundation in Wankaner.

"It was further alleged that the accused sent the bribe amount to Ahmedabad through hawala channel, which was collected by the employee of the private company in Ahmedabad and...delivered...to the public servant," CBI spokesperson R C Joshi said.

He said the CBI caught Chaudhary and Patel and recovered the bribe money from the possession of the accused.

"Searches were conducted at the premises of accused/associated with the accused in Mumbai, Ahmedabad and Patna which led to recovery of several incriminating documents," he said.

Officials said apart from the bribe amount, the CBI recovered Rs 5 lakh in cash and other valuable items during the searches.

