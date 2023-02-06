New Delhi [India], February 6 (ANI): The Central Bureau of Investigation on Monday arrested a deputy chief engineer and a senior section engineer of Northeast Frontier Railway and a contractor of a private company based at Guwahati in Rs eight lakh bribery case.

All the arrested accused were produced before the competent court. The deputy chief engineer and the said contractor have been remanded to five days of police custody while the SSE is on three days transit remand, the CBI said in a statement.

The arrested persons were identified as SSE Santosh Kumar, Deputy CE (Construction) Rampal of Northeast Frontier Railway (NFR), Jiribam, Silchar (Assam) and Sajjan Choudhary, contractor of the private company Tribeni Constructions Ltd, it said

The agency had registered a case against four officials of Northeast Frontier Railway and others including the contractor and employees of a private company, it said.

It was alleged that the said public servants alongwith private persons entered into a conspiracy for showing undue favours to the private contractors in the award of contract agreements, preparation of measurement book, processing of running account bills, early release of payment against manipulated and inflated bills for the ongoing work of construction in Northeast Frontier Railway as well as for the early release of the security deposit and bank guarantees.

CBI laid a trap and caught the said SSE, Silchar (Assam) while accepting a bribe of Rs eight lakh from an employee of a private company.

Searches were conducted at around 19 locations including Assam, Imphal, Delhi, Bihar and Haryana at the premises of the accused and others which led to the recovery of around Rs 1.02 crore, the CBI said. (ANI)

