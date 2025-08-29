Cachar (Assam) [India] August 28 (ANI): As part of 'Operation Chakra', in continuation of its sustained efforts to combat cyber crimes and break the Cyber Crime infrastructure, the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) conducted searches at five locations in Cachar District, Assam. During the search operation, CBI arrested three persons, including the Territorial Sales Manager of a Telecom Company, according to a press release issued by the CBI on Thursday.

The release said that the CBI has registered a case with regard to unauthorized sale of SIM cards across the country, which were being used in committing various Cyber Crimes like digital arrest frauds, impersonation, fraudulent advertisements, investment scams and UPI-related frauds.

Also Read | 'Coolie': Madras High Court Upholds 'A' Certificate for Rajinikanth’s Film; Dismisses Petition of Producers.

As part of these investigations, it was revealed that the Territorial Sales Manager of the said Telecom Company in Silchar, Assam, colluded with the middlemen, distributors and Point of Sale (PoS) agents with regard to issuing of unauthorized SIM cards without the knowledge of the persons in whose name SIM cards were officially issued. These sales were done by violating the laid-down guidelines and procedures.

These SIM cards were sold illegally in bulk to various middlemen at high cost, and later these SIM cards were used in commission of various Cyber Crimes, said the release.

Also Read | 'Hindu Rashtra Ghoshit Nahi Karna Hai, Wo Hai': RSS Chief Mohan Bhagwat Asserts No Need To Formally Declare Bharat As Hindu Nation (Watch Video).

This operation was aimed at curbing the sale and misuse of unauthorized SIM cards being sold through distributors/ PoS agents. The searches resulted in seizure of incriminating evidence like mobile phones, electronic devices and copies of KYC documents, etc.

This action underscores the Government of India's resolute commitment to combating Cyber Crimes and bringing its perpetrators to face the law, as well as a special focus on dismantling the infrastructure which facilitates such crimes.

The accused were produced before the local Magistrate Court and a transit remand was obtained. They will be produced before the jurisdictional FIR Court on Friday, the release said.

Further Investigation is ongoing. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)