Guwahati (Assam) [India], May 5 (ANI): The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has arrested two accused, including the Deputy General Manager of Oil India Ltd (OIL), Duliajan, Assam, and the DGM (Sales & Marketing) of a private company, for demanding and accepting a bribe of Rs 7 lakh, out of which the accused public servant purchased gold worth Rs 3,73,550, a press release said.

CBI registered a case on May 3 against four accused, including the Deputy General Manager of Oil India Ltd (OIL), Duliajan, Assam, and the Managing Director and DGM (Sales & Marketing) of a Noida-based private company, said private company and unknown public servants.

It was alleged that the accused public servant in connivance with accused DGM (Sales & Marketing) of Noida based private company and unknown public servants, had been indulging in corrupt and illegal activities of obtaining undue-advantage/ bribe in-lieu of facilitating the issuance of award of work and clearance of bills of the said private contractors/ suppliers, thereby making huge wrongful gains to themselves and corresponding wrongful loss to the Union Exchequer, the press release further said.

It was also alleged that the accused public servant demanded 70 grams of Gold Ornaments for himself and some other unknown public servant from the accused DGM of the said private company instead of awarding a specific contract in his favour. The accused private person allegedly informed the accused public servant that, for some reason, he wouldn't be able to purchase gold and, therefore, he would deliver Rs. 7 lakh in cash instead.

It was further alleged that the accused managing director of said private company arranged for the bribe amount of Rs. 7 lakh to be delivered to the accused public servant and delivered the same to him. Out of this, the accused public servant purchased gold coins worth Rs. 3,73,550 from a shop in Noida and carried home the remaining cash amount of Rs. 3.34 lakh with him the same day.

CBI laid a trap immediately thereafter and caught the accused public servant red-handed with Rs. 3.34 lakh cash (approx.) and documents related to the purchase of Gold from the possession of the accused public servant.

Later, the accused Public Servant and DGM (Sales & Marketing) were arrested and will be produced in the court of a special Judge (CBI) at Ghaziabad on May 5.

Searches were conducted at the accused's residential and official premises at various places in Delhi, Noida, Dibrugarh, and Tinsukia, which led to the recovery of gold jewellery(obtained as a bribe), over 30 lakh cash (from private persons), mobile devices, and several incriminating documents.

The investigation is going on into the matter. (ANI)

