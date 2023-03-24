New Delhi, Mar 24 (PTI) The CBI has arrested two people, including a former advisor to the West Bengal Central School Service Commission (WBSSC), in connection with different cases related to the teachers' recruitment scam in the state, officials said on Friday.

While Santi Prasad Sinha, former advisor to the commission, was taken into custody by the agency on Thursday, Niladri Das, former vice president of NYSA Communications Pvt Ltd, was apprehended on Friday.

Sinha's arrest is linked to an alleged unlawful appointment of an assistant teacher for classes 11-12. "He was produced before the an Alipore court and was remanded to four days police custody," a CBI spokesperson said.

The agency apprehended Das for allegedly tampering with marks of OMR sheets and indulging in irregularities in cahoots with other suspects and WBCSSC officials.

He was also brought before the Alipore court, and was remanded to three days police custody.

