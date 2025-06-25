New Delhi, Jun 25 (PTI) The CBI has booked a sacked CISF personnel for allegedly embezzling more than Rs 60 lakh from the pension funds of 5,640 CISF employees, officials said Wednesday.

The National Industrial Security Academy (NISA) in Hyderabad, acting as a Cheque Drawing and Disbursing Office (CDDO) for various Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) units, discovered alleged embezzlement of funds amounting to Rs 60.26 lakh from the NPS (National Pension Scheme) accounts of 5,640 personnel.

The CISF, which guards vital installations like airports and nuclear power stations, constituted a fact-finding enquiry to enquire into all the cases of irregularities in NPS contribution.

The report showed that the amount was allegedly embezzled by former head constable Roop Singh Meena. He was posted at NTPC Simhadri in Visakhapatnam and attached to the NPS Section of NISA from November 2016 to November 2020.

The case was then handed over to the Central Bureau of Investigation for a detailed probe.

Meena was dismissed from service with effect from July 6, 2023, in a separate case, they said.

