New Delhi [India], March 26 (ANI): The Central Bureau of Investigation on Wednesday conducted searches at 60 locations across Chhattisgarh, Bhopal, Kolkata, and Delhi including premises linked to politicians, senior bureaucrats, police officers, key functionaries of Mahadev Book, and other private individuals suspected of involvement in the case.

The case pertains to the illegal operations of Mahadev Book, an online betting platform promoted by Ravi Uppal and Saurabh Chandrakar, both of whom are currently based in Dubai.

Sourabh Chandrakar, one of the promoters of the Mahadev online betting app,was arrested in Dubai in November 2024 following an Interpol Red Corner notice issued on the request of the Enforcement Directorate (ED).

According to the CBI, the investigations have revealed that the promoters allegedly paid substantial amounts as "protection money" to public servants to ensure the smooth and uninterrupted functioning of their illegal betting network.

Initially registered by the Economic Offences Wing (EOW) Raipur, the case was subsequently transferred to the CBI by the Government of Chhattisgarh for a comprehensive probe into the role of senior public officials and other accused persons.

Meanwhile, during the searches, incriminating digital and documentary evidence was found and seized.

The searches are underway.

Earlier today, the CBI conducted searches on the residences of former Chhattisgarh Chief Minister and Congress leader Bhupesh Baghel in a case allegedly related to the Mahadev betting app.

Baghel was set to reach Delhi today for the meeting of the All India Congress Committee's 'Drafting Committee' constituted for the AICC meeting to be held in Ahmedabad (Gujarat) on April 8-9.

Taking to a social media post today, the office of Bhupesh Baghel on his X handle wrote, "Now CBI has come. Former Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel is scheduled to go to Delhi today for the meeting of the "Drafting Committee" constituted for the AICC meeting to be held in Ahmedabad (Gujarat) on April 8 and 9. Even before that, CBI reached Raipur and Bhilai residence. (Office-Bhupesh Baghel)" (ANI)

