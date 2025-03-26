New Delhi, March 26: Delhi Assembly Leader of Opposition (LoP) Atishi has accused the ruling BJP of deliberately curtailing discussions on the Annual Budget 2025-26 and may be trying to hide crucial economic details. In a letter to Speaker Vijender Gupta, Atishi expressed outrage over the assembly's 'List of Business' for the day, which allocates barely an hour for Budget discussions – a move she termed "deeply worrying" and an attempt to avoid scrutiny. Responding to Atishi's letter, Gupta said her claim that only one hour was set aside for the budget discussion was "incorrect."

He said that the Business Advisory Committee of the Assembly, which includes AAP MLAs, had decided that the budget discussion would take place over two days, on March 26 and 27. Atishi also pointed out that the government had failed to present the Economic Survey - a standard parliamentary practice - before tabling the budget, and wondered whether this was an attempt to withhold vital economic data from the public. Delhi Budget 2025: CM Rekha Gupta Presents INR 1 Lakh Crore Budget, Says ‘Largest Ever’ (Watch Video).

"It almost seems that the Government wants to avoid a detailed discussion on the Budget. Is this Budget based on fictitious revenue projections and economic trends? Is that why the Economic Survey wasn't presented?" she wrote in her letter. The Aam Aadmi Party leader said she was shocked to see the day's 'List of Business,' which revealed that only one hour had been set aside for the budget discussion, with the remaining time packed with other agenda items, including a CAG report, discussions on water shortages and drainage issues, and committee reports.

"How can an Assembly of 70 MLAs spend barely an hour discussing the most important financial document of the year?" Atishi said. "Will this crucial debate be sandwiched between five other agenda items? This is deeply worrying," she added. The former Delhi chief minister stressed the importance of the budget debate as vital not only for the legislators, but also for the city voters. "The Budget determines how taxpayer money will be spent - on hospitals, schools, infrastructure, and essential services. Rushing this discussion undermines the people's right to transparency," she said. Delhi Budget 2025 Highlights: CM Rekha Gupta Presents INR 1 Lakh Crore ‘Historic Budget’; Women Empowerment, Infrastructure Key Focus Areas.

Calling on the Speaker to ensure the "sanctity of parliamentary procedures," Atishi urged him to extend the session if necessary. The next two days should be devoted solely to the budget discussion, with the remaining business taken up on March 28, or the session extended by a day if needed, she appealed. This is the first budget presented by a BJP-led government in Delhi in over 26 years, following the party's victory in last month's Assembly elections. Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta, who also holds the finance portfolio, presented the 2025-26 budget in the Delhi Assembly, announcing a total outlay of Rs 1 lakh crore for the upcoming financial year on Tuesday.