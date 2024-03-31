Barasat (WB), Mar 31 (PTI) A court in West Bengal's North 24 Parganas district on Sunday remanded Sheikh Alamgir, the brother of Sandeshkhali fiasco key accused Shajahan Sheikh, to five days in CBI custody.

The court of additional chief judicial magistrate of Basirhat sub-divisional court also sent Mafijur Molla, another associate of Shajahan, to CBI custody for a similar duration.

Also Read | Delhi Shocker: Youth Shoots Friend to Death During Altercation in Shastri Nagar, Arrested.

Sheikh Alamgir and Mafijur Molla were produced before the court after their nine-day CBI custody, which was pronounced on March 22, ended on Sunday.

Shajahan, who has been suspended from the ruling Trinamool Congress, and his associates are accused of sexual abuse of women and land-grabbing in Sandeshkhali.

Also Read | Zomato Delists Restaurant and Bans Owner After 10-Year-Old Girl Dies From Eating Birthday Cake in Patiala.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)