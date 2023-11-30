New Delhi, Nov 30 (PTI) The CBI has filed a charge sheet against former Jammu and Kashmir Special Secretary Agriculture Production Department Mohammed Farooq Dar and others in connection with a Rs 10 lakh bribery case, officials said Thursday.

Along with Dar, the CBI has also chargesheeted then Chief Horticulture Officer, Jammu, Sarbjit Singh and a private person, Gohar Ahmed Dar, they said.

In its charge sheet filed before the Special CBI court, Jammu, the CBI said Singh and Gohar Ahmed were arrested while accepting bribe of Rs 10 Lakh on behalf of Farooq Dar who was then posted as Special Secretary, Agriculture and Production Department in Jammu and Kashmir government.

The bribe was allegedly demanded from the complainant for his posting and to resolve his departmental issues, including promotion, a CBI Spokesperson said in a statement.

"It was found during investigation that the private person(Supplier/Contractor of Agriculture & Production Department) (Gohar) allegedly acted as a middleman for collection of bribe. It was also alleged that official information pertaining to transfer/posting of Complainant was being passed on by the Special Secretary (Dar) to the middleman who further passed on the same to Chief Horticulture Officer(CHO), Jammu(Singh)," the spokesperson said.

The CBI said Dar allegedly initiated the proposal for transfer of the complainant and allegedly recommended his name initially for CHO, Doda, and later for CHO, Rajouri, in "gross disregard" of the recommendation of inquiry officer, according to which, the complainant could not be posted to any sensitive post.

