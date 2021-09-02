New Delhi, Sep 2 (PTI) The CBI on Thursday apprehended a railway employee for allegedly receiving a Rs 8 lakh bribe on behalf of the financial adviser and chief accounts officer of the South Eastern Railways in Kolkata, officials said.

The probe agency also apprehended the person who was giving the bribe.

Also Read | Is Benjamin Herzog Taking a Come Back?.

The CBI had booked Binita Mitra, the financial adviser and chief accounts officer (IRAS 1986 batch) of the South Eastern Railways for allegedly seeking the bribe from Dhanbad-based firm Unified Electricals for the Railways' electric work tender, officials said.

On getting information about the possible meeting place where the employee of the company was going to hand over the bribe amount to P Sarkar, a railway employee under Mitra, the CBI team raided the location and apprehended both.

Also Read | Uttar Pradesh: Man, His Wife’s Younger Sister End Life By Consuming Poison Over ‘Relationship’ In Bareilly District.

The CBI conducted searches at the premises of Mitra and other locations, they said.

"Allegations of bribery related to a tender pertaining to electrical works of Supply, erection, testing and commissioning of 25KV OHE including RC and PSI work from Balasore to Ranital in Odisha (EX) in connection with the work of the third line between Narayangarh (Ex) and Bhadrak in Kharagpur division (Phase III) which was floated by South-Eastern Railways," CBI Spokesperson RC Joshi said.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)