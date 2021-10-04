Kolkata, Oct 4 (PTI) A team of CBI officials appeared before the West Bengal Assembly Speaker Biman Banerjee as directed by Calcutta High Court on Monday as per the Chair's summons to the probe agency in connection with the submission of charge sheets in the Narada sting tapes case against lawmakers without his permission, officials said.

Also Read | Mumbai Cruise Drug Racket: Who Are Arbaaz Seth Merchantt and Munmun Dhamecha - Aryan Khan's Co-Accused in the Case?.

According to assembly sources, a team of CBI officers appeared before the Speaker this evening at around 4 PM and went to his chamber, where they stayed for around 45 minutes.

Also Read | Bihar Shocker: Man Stabbed To Death Over Dispute Regarding Rs 8,000; Accused Arrested.

The central agency and the Speaker's office remained tight-lipped about what transpired at the meeting.

Calcutta High Court had earlier in the day directed CBI officers to appear before the West Bengal speaker at 4 pm as per the Chair's summons to the agency over submission of charge sheets against MLAs in the Narada sting tapes case without his permission.

Banerjee had summoned senior officials of CBI and ED on September 22 and said that the speaker's office was not kept in the loop and no permission was taken from it while initiating action against the elected representatives.

But the two Central agencies had then submitted letters to the assembly secretariat. They did not appear before the speaker though summoned by him to explain why no permission had been taken from his office before submitting charge sheets against legislators in recent times.

Several legislators of the ruling Trinamool Congress had been charge sheeted and summoned in recent times for their alleged involvement in ponzi scam cases and the Narada sting case without the speaker's nod. Among them were ministers Subrata Mukherjee and Firhad Hakim and senior TMC leader Madan Mitra.

TMC leaders like Sukhendu Sekhar Roy and Kunal Ghosh had maintained that the investigating agencies always inform the speaker of the Lok Sabha of any such action (charge sheet) against MPs, but the practice is not followed in case of MLAs in Bengal.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)