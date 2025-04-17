New Delhi [India], April 17 (ANI): The CBI is probing AAP leaders Durgesh Pathak and Kapil Bhardwaj for alleged FCRA violations. The case pertains to the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) and some of its office bearers for allegedly violating the Foreign Contribution (Regulation) Act (FCRA), 2010, as amended in 2020.

According to the FIR, the case is against AAP (Aam Aadmi Party) office bearers, including Durgesh Pathak and Kapil Bhardwaj. The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) is now formally investigating, based on permission from the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA). The Enforcement Directorate (ED) initiated the probe under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) and shared findings with the MHA.

The FIR also stated that AAP allegedly created a network called "AAP Overseas India" with volunteers in countries like the USA, Canada, and Australia to raise foreign funds. These were allegedly transferred directly to AAP leaders, bypassing legal donation channels, and not properly recorded or declared in official documents.

The allegation is for foreign donations in violation of FCRA, including illegal acceptance of foreign contributions by AAP through suspicious or concealed means, and donations from foreign nationals using manipulated identity markers.

The FIR states 155 people abroad donated over Rs1 crore using 55 passport numbers, with overlaps in identity (same passport used by multiple donors). 201 donors claimed by AAP actually used just 51 email ID's on 639 occasions.

Only 21 mobile numbers were used by 71 donors, and 75 people used 15 credit cards to donate nearly Rs20 lakhs. Canadian donors' identities were concealed. Rs51 lakh from 19 Canadians was not properly declared. One Canadian citizen directly donated via AAP's online portal.

Earlier today, the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) searched the residence of Durgesh Pathak, the leader of the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) and in charge of Gujarat.

They added that searches are being conducted at Durgesh Pathak's premises in connection with a case related to the FCRA registered with the CBI yesterday.

The Aam Aadmi Party labelled CBI raids conducted at the premises of his party colleague Durgesh Pathak a "political vendetta" by the BJP-led central government.

AAP leader Sanjay Singh, during the press conference, said, "The dirty game of the BJP and the Modi government has started again. Earlier, every effort was also made to stop AAP. Our biggest leader was put in jail, raids were conducted in Punjab and Delhi. Today, again, a similar nefarious attempt has been made by the BJP."

"Modi ji has sent CBI to the house of the party's PAC member and Gujarat co-incharge Durgesh Pathak, because Arvind Kejriwal sent him to Gujarat to strengthen the organisation. AAP got 14 per cent of the votes in Gujarat," he added. (ANI)

