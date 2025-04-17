Patan, April 17: Six persons travelling in an autorickshaw were killed after their vehicle collided with a state transport bus in Gujarat's Patan district on Thursday, police said. An official said the accident occurred near Sami village on the Sami-Radhanpur highway around 11.30 am.

The state transport bus was going towards Kutch from Himmatnagar, while the three-wheeler was coming from the opposite direction, said Patan District Superintendent of Police V K Nayi. Rajkot Indira Circle Road Accident: 4 Killed As Civic Electric-Bus Rams Into Vehicles on Busy Street in Gujarat (Watch Video).

“All six persons travelling in the autorickshaw, including the driver, died on the spot. The impact was so intense that the mangled remains of the auto got stuck underneath the bus,” said Nayi. Prime facie, it appears that the bus driver lost control of the wheel while trying to overtake another vehicle, resulting in the collision, said the official. Gujarat Road Accident: 3 Killed As Motorbike Crashes Into Tractor-Trolley in Anand District.

The local police have started an investigation into the incident, Nayi added.

Radhanpur MLA and BJP leader Lavingji Thakor, who rushed to the spot after learning about the accident, said all six occupants of the auto died at the scene.