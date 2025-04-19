New Delhi [India], April 19 (ANI): The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has re-registered a case against three former senior officials of the Chhattisgarh government over allegations of attempting to influence ongoing investigations in the Nagrik Apurti Nigam (NAN) and Enforcement Directorate (ED) cases.

The three former senior government functionaries who have been named include the then Principal Secretary, the then Joint Secretary, and the then Advocate General of the state.

According to the agency, the accused are alleged to have conspired to influence the course of ongoing investigations in the Nagrik Apurti Nigam (NAN) scam and related Enforcement Directorate (ED) proceedings.

The scam involves large-scale irregularities in the procurement and distribution of food grains and other essential commodities.

Searches were conducted at multiple locations associated with the accused to gather further evidence in connection with the case.

According to an official release from the CBI, "The Central Bureau of Investigation has registered a case taking over investigation of FIR No.49/2024 earlier registered at PS State Economic Offences Investigation Bureau, Raipur (Chhattisgarh), against Anil Tuteja, IAS (retired), then Joint Secretary; Dr Alok Shukla, IAS (retired), then Principal Secretary; Satish Chandra Verma, then Advocate General, all three of government officials of Chhattisgarh, pursuant to notification issued by Govt of India, after notification of the Govt. of Chhattisgarh."

"CBI conducted searches at the premises of the accused and two public servants at two places in Raipur, which recovered some incriminating documents. It is alleged that the accused, then public servants, abused their official position to influence ongoing proceedings in the Nargik Apurti Nigam (NAN) case registered vide FIR No.9/2015 against them at EOW/ACB, Raipur and the Enforcement Directorate case registered on the basis of the NAN case," the release said.

It further said, "As per digital evidence seized by the Income Tax Department, the accused, then public servants, made several attempts to frustrate the proceedings in NAN cases. Further, the accused, then public servants, allegedly provided inappropriate benefits to the accused Shri Satish Chandra Verma, then Advocate General, Chhattisgarh, to motivate him to perform public duty in an improper manner and secure anticipatory bail for themselves in the aforesaid cases under investigation by ED and EOW/ACB, Chhattisgarh."

"In order to seek anticipatory bail, it was alleged, the accused then public servants, got changed the documents related to the procedural and departmental work of the senior officers posted in the State Economic Offences Investigation Bureau, and the reply to be filed in the High Court, in NAN case," it added. (ANI)

