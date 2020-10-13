Hathras (Uttar Pradesh) [India], October 13 (ANI): A team of the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI), which is probing the Hathras incident, reached the spot where the victim of the alleged gang rape was cremated on September 30.

Samples were collected from the spot as a part of the agency's ongoing investigation.

Ahead of the CBI's visit, Uttar Pradesh Police deployed personnel to maintain law and order in the area.

The victim's brother was brought to the incident site where the CBI team is carrying out the investigation.

Earlier in the day, Hathras victim's family returned to their home in Bulgadhi village after appearing before the Lucknow bench of Allahabad High Court.

The bench had taken suo moto cognisance of the incident in which a 19-year old woman had died on September 29 after the assault and alleged gang-rape on September 14. (ANI)

