Hospet, Nov 22 (PTI) Karnataka Congress president D K Shivakumar on Sunday alleged the CBI was working at the behest of the BJP, days after he was summoned by the central agency in a disproportionate assets case against him.

The former minister claimed the BJP was trying to trap him through the Central Bureau of Investigation.

Also Read | TrueIndology: MP Man Files Police Complaint Against Twitter India MD Manish Maheshwari for Deleting His Account.

"The CBI is working at the behest of the BJP. Let them do whatever they want but I am working to strengthen the party," Shivakumar told reporters here on the sidelines of a bike rally organised by the Congress workers.

Shivakumar was issued summons asking him to appear before the CBI on Monday.

Also Read | Chhattisgarh: Women Lay Down on Ground, Allow Priests to Walk on Them in Hope to Have Baby (Watch Video).

However, citing party related activities, he requested that he be allowed to appear on November 25, for which the CBI officials have agreed.

The CBI on October 5 had conducted searches at 14 locations, including in Karnataka, Delhi and Mumbai at premises linked to Shivakumar and others.

The agency had said the searches have led to recovery of Rs 57 lakh cash and several incriminating documents, including property documents, bank related information, computer hard disk etc, and that the investigation was continuing.

It had also registered a case against Shivakumar and his family members for alleged possession of disproportionate assets worth Rs 74.93 crore.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)