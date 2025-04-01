New Delhi, Apr 1 (PTI) The CBIC on Tuesday said it will introduce electronic processing of import/ export through personal carriage by air passengers from May 1 at specified airports.

Nine airports at Delhi, Mumbai, Kolkata, Chennai, Kochi, Coimbatore, Bangalore, Hyderabad and Jaipur would allow personal carriage export of gems and jewellery.

Seven airports Delhi, Mumbai, Kolkata, Chennai, Bangalore, Hyderabad and Jaipur would allow personal carriage import of gems and jewellery.

Four airports Bengaluru, Chennai, Delhi and Mumbai would allow personal carriage samples/prototypes of machinery.

"The Central Board of Indirect Taxes and Customs (CBIC) has introduced electronic processing of Bill of Entry/ Shipping Bill pertaining to gems and jewellery/samples/ prototypes through personal carriage by air passengers from May 1, 2025, onwards at specified airports," an official statement said.

The harmonised procedure and electronic processing will promote ease of doing business for such mode of transaction, especially for gems and jewellery and high-end manufacturing, it added.

