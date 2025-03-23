Thane (Maharashtra) [India], March 23 (ANI): After the Central Bureau of Investigation submitted the closure report on Sushant Singh Rajput's death, the advocate for Disha Salian's father said that the report holds no value before the law and court can still take cognisance and order further investigation.

Speaking with ANI, Advocate Nilesh C Ojha, said, "No clean chit has been given. People are running a false narrative...This closure report has no such value before law. After the closure report, the court can still take cognisance of the murder case, issue an arrest warrant or order for further investigation. Just like it happened in the case of Aarushi Talwar"

Nilesh C Ojha is representing Disha Salian's father who has demanded a fresh probe into the death of his daughter and interrogation of UBT-Shiv Sena's Aditya Thackeray.

Disha was found dead on June 8, 2020, days before Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput was found hanging in his flat in suburban Bandra, Mumbai.

On Saturday, Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has submitted a closure report on his death in 2020, sources said

According to sources, the closure has been filed in a Mumbai Court nearly five years after Sushant Singh's death.

Sushant, 34, was found dead at his Bandra residence on June 14, 2020, which created a huge controversy, with the investigation later being handed over to the Central Bureau of Investigation. His postmortem report stated the cause of death was asphyxia. The postmortem was conducted at Mumbai's Cooper Hospital.

The Bombay High Courton has listed the writ petition and will hear the case of Disha Salian on April 2.

Earlier, Aditya Thackeray hit back at critics who linked him to the Disha Salian death case, accusing them of trying to defame him for the past five years. Thackeray emphasized that since the matter is already in court, he'll reserve his comments for the legal proceedings.

"A lot of people have tried to defame me for the last five years. If the matter is in court, then we will speak in court," Thackeray told the media. (ANI)

