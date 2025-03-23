Rewa, March 23: In a shocking incident from Rewa district, police have arrested a woman and her mother for allegedly driving a 27-year-old man to suicide. The tragedy unfolded on March 16 in Mehra village when Shivprakash Tiwari ended his life while live-streaming his final moments. In the video, he accused his mother-in-law and her daughters of destroying his home. Later, he was found hanging inside his house.

As the investigation progressed, Sirmour police identified an account linked to Priya Tripathi, the 24-year-old wife of Shivprakash Tiwari, among the viewers of his live-streamed suicide. When interrogated, she denied watching it in real-time, claiming she saw the video only after her husband had taken the drastic step, reported Times Of India.

Police initially registered a case of unnatural death. However, on Friday, authorities arrested 60-year-old Geeta Dubey, the deceased's mother-in-law, along with his wife, Priya Tripathi, on charges of abetment to suicide. Shivprakash Tiwari had been working as a priest in Gujarat's Wardha district before returning home six months ago due to a leg injury from an accident. Since then, he has remained at home. Married for nearly two years, he and Priya had a six-month-old child, according to JP Patel, the in-charge of Sirmour police station.

Frequent conflicts had strained the couple's relationship, and Priya had been staying at her mother's house. On March 16, Shivprakash Tiwari went to his in-laws' home to persuade his wife to return. However, an argument broke out, and she refused to come back with him. Frustrated, he returned home and later ended his life, the officer added.