New Delhi [India], February 15 (ANI): The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) successfully commenced the board examinations for Classes 10 and 12 on Saturday.

The first day saw the smooth conduct of the Class 10 English and Class 12 Entrepreneurship exams across multiple centres nationwide, a statement from the board said.

Dr Sanyam Bhardwaj, Controller of Examinations, CBSE, stated, "The CBSE board exams for Classes 10 and 12 have started. Today, the Class 10 English and Class 12 Entrepreneurship exams were held. The Class 10 exam took place at 7,780centers, withover 23.86 lakh students appearing, while the Class 12 exam was conducted at 995centers with around 23,000 students. The exams were organized smoothly. I hope all students reached their exam centers with enthusiasm and were able to take them in a positive environment."

"With over 42 lakh students from more than 30,000 schools appearing for the exams across 7,842 centres in India and 26 countries, CBSE has ensured that all necessary guidelines and security measures are in place to maintain the integrity of the examination process. Schools and exam centres have been briefed on strict protocols to facilitate a fair and seamless examination experience," the CBSE stated.

Yesterday, CBSE organized a live webcast in the presence of Delhi NCR Principals, outlining essential exam guidelines for schools and stakeholders.

The webinar was chaired by CBSE Chairman Rahul Singh and led by Dr. Sanyam Bhardwaj, Controller of Examinations, CBSE, with a vote of thanks by Dr. Antriksh Johri, Director (IT) CBSE.

"The board reiterates its commitment to upholding the highest standards of examinationsecurity and student well-being. CBSE extends its best wishes to all studentsandencourages them to approach their exams with confidence and diligence," the board added.

The board urged the students and stakeholders to visit the official CBSE website for further details and updates. (ANI)

