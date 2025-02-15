Mumbai, February 15: A 51-year-old man, P Nayak, was arrested by Mumbai’s Dindoshi police on Thursday after he fled with his wife’s gold jewellery worth ₹17 lakh and INR 1.5 lakh in cash, just two months after their wedding. Nayak, who had met his 50-year-old wife on a matrimonial site, claimed he suffered heavy stock market losses, which drove him to commit the crime.

The complainant, a widow with a daughter, married Nayak in November 2024 through a court ceremony attended by her family. The couple started living in a rented flat in Malad East. In December, Nayak won her trust by helping organize her daughter’s wedding. In January, she moved her jewellery and cash to their Malad home, storing them in a cupboard while Nayak was installing a vault. Bengaluru: Fraudster Posing as Nursery Owner Flees with INR 19 Lakh from Hotel During Fake Sapling Deal on St John's Road, Suspect Arrested.

The next morning, she found both Nayak and the valuables missing. His phone numbers were switched off, prompting her to seek help from her daughter and son-in-law. They visited Nayak’s workplace, only to learn he hadn’t reported to work for days. Bengaluru: Live-In Domestic Help Hired Through Facebook Flees With Gold Worth INR 2.3 Lakh Just 5 Days After Joining in Guddadahalli; Case Filed.

A police complaint was filed, and officers tracked Nayak’s phone location to Lonavla. Further investigation revealed he was living in Baner, Pune, and using Lonavla for calls. He was finally arrested in Baner.

Police recovered all the stolen gold but found only INR 35,000 in cash, as he had spent most of it. Authorities are now investigating if he has duped others in a similar manner.

