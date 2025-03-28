New Delhi [India], March 28 (ANI): New Delhi (India), March 28 (ANI): The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has introduced the Parenting Calendar for the 2025-26 academic session, aiming to foster stronger school-parent partnerships, promote holistic student development, and create a well-connected school community.

The Parenting Calendar focuses on building meaningful school-parent engagement through scheduled parent-teacher interactions, workshops and webinars, resource sharing, and engagement activities.

It includes continuous feedback mechanisms to ensure the initiative remains responsive to the evolving needs of students, parents, and educators.

CBSE Chairman Rahul Singh highlighted the calendar's collaborative approach, calling it a vital tool for bridging communication gaps between schools and families. "By fostering regular and structured parent-school interactions, the calendar aims to provide students with the support they need to succeed both academically and emotionally," he said.

Over 32,000 principals, teachers, counsellors, and parents from CBSE-affiliated schools across India participated virtually via YouTube.

Secretary Himanshu Gupta emphasized the importance of parental involvement in addressing learning gaps. "Education is a shared responsibility. The Parenting Calendar offers grade-specific activities that promote students' emotional, social, and academic growth, making the learning process more holistic," he noted.

Dr. Sanyam Bhardwaj praised the committee's efforts and urged schools to actively integrate the calendar into their curricula, calling it a step toward comprehensive student development.

The calendar follows the 4R framework--Relationship Building, rejoicing, Reflection, and Reinforcement--to promote consistent and meaningful parent-child interaction. It offers a range of grade-specific, skill-based activities.

For nursery and kindergarten, it also includes family bonding exercises through storytelling, music, and DIY science experiments. For grades 1-2, it mentions outdoor learning, traditional games, and STEM challenges. Grades 3-5 activities feature science experiments, cultural projects, and role-reversal exercises where children teach parents new skills.

For grades 6-8, it has suggested skill swap sessions, collaborative projects, and sustainability challenges. Senior students in grades 9-10 will also benefit from career mentoring, digital detox initiatives, and arts-based participation, while grades 11-12 will engage in financial literacy challenges, career mentorship, and family value exercises.

The calendar also proposes structured parent-teacher interactions at key academic and developmental milestones to discuss student progress, challenges, and achievements. It mentions workshops and webinars for parents on topics such as effective parenting strategies, adolescent concerns, mental well-being, and academic support.

Additionally, the initiative also focuses on resource sharing, offering expert insights on child development, study techniques, emotional resilience, and communication skills.

In order to strengthen community involvement, the calendar also encourages parental participation in school events, collaborative projects, and interactive learning experiences.

Moreover, as per the calendar, continuous feedback mechanisms will be implemented to keep the calendar dynamic and aligned with the needs of students, parents, and educators.

Anuradha Joshi, Convener of the Committee and Principal of Sardar Patel Vidyalaya, Delhi, stated that the calendar was developed using survey insights and research to ensure its practical relevance.

She emphasized that the activities are designed to be flexible, allowing schools to customize them according to their academic schedules and student needs. (ANI)

