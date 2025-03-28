Kasaragod, March 28: In a bizarre incident, firefighters in Kerala’s Kasaragod were called to a hospital after doctors failed to remove a metal nut stuck on a man’s private parts. The 46-year-old man sought medical help after suffering severe pain and difficulty urinating for two days. He claimed that unknown individuals inserted the nut while he was intoxicated. When medical efforts proved unsuccessful, fire officials used specialised tools to remove it safely.

According to a report by the Times of India, the man, who arrived at the Kasaragod district hospital on the night of March 25, was experiencing excruciating pain and severe swelling in his genital area. Doctors at the hospital attempted to remove the metal nut, but their efforts were unsuccessful, as the object was lodged tightly. After hours of unsuccessful attempts, the hospital staff sought help from the local Kanhangad fire station to avoid further complications. Kerala Shocker: 38-Year-Old Man Arrested for ‘Sexually Abusing’ 2 Minor Daughters of Live-In Partner in Ernakulam.

A team led by Fire Officer KM Shiju responded to the distress call and arrived at the hospital to assist in the delicate operation. They worked for nearly an hour, using a metal cutter and carefully cutting through the metal nut without causing harm to the patient. To ensure no burns occurred from the heated metal, the team kept the area cool by continuously pouring water during the process. Kerala Shocker: 3-Year-Old Mistakes Rat Poison for Toothpaste, Brushes Teeth With It in Attappady; Dies.

The man, who had been sedated by doctors, reportedly claimed that he had no memory of how the metal nut was inserted into his private parts. He stated that he had been inebriated at the time and suspected that unknown individuals may have done it while he was unconscious. Fortunately, the firefighters managed to safely remove the nut, and the man was given the necessary medical care to recover from the ordeal.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Mar 28, 2025 09:15 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).