New Delhi [India], April 1 (ANI): The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has started a special drive for Continuous Professional Development (CPD) of teachers today.

The National Education Policy 2020 recommends that every school should ensure the participation of all its teachers in at least 50 hours of CPD.

As also mandated in CBSE by-laws, each teacher is expected to participate in at least 25 hours of training programs conducted by the Board in a year and the rest from other sources to be arranged by Education Departments of concerned States/UTs.

"CBSE has established 16 Centres of Excellence in different parts of the country with a focus on In-service Training of teachers of all CBSE affiliated schools. COEs conduct Training under two categories: Generic and Subject Specific. There are 23 training courses aligned with classes X and XII subjects while there are 22 generic courses ranging from Adolescent Education Program, Art Integration, Inclusive Education, Happy Classrooms, Cyber Safety and Security and more", a CBSE statement said.

The statement further said, "Recently 124 Secondary and Senior Secondary Government schools in Ladakh, UT have been affiliated with CBSE. 1000 Government schools in Andhra Pradesh have also come under the fold of CBSE. As more and more Government, Government Aided, Public Private Partnership schools get affiliated with CBSE, it is imperative for the Board to handhold the teachers in these schools through this transition period by giving special training in collaboration with the respective Education Departments of concerned State/UT."

The CBSE set up a high-powered Committee to advise on providing quality training to such teachers. Subsequently, it has been agreed that beginning of April 2023, CBSE will provide training programs for the teachers of Government, Government Aided, Public Private Partnership schools affiliated with CBSE.

Each State/UT/Body will develop a centralized Annual Training Calendar beginning from April to March with their specific requirements for training. It will be ensured that each Government teacher receives a minimum of 25 hours of training organized by the Board/State Government or Government/Regional Teacher's Training Institutions and the remaining 25 hours of CPD shall be arranged by the school itself.

The statement added that all modalities of teachers' training have been finalized in partnership with the State Governments and UTs which will sponsor and make online registration for teachers' training from their Government, Government Aided and PPP schools on the CBSE training portal. (ANI)

