New Delhi, Apr 27 (PTI) The CBSE's free psychological counselling service for students and parents has entered its 25th year, officials said on Wednesday. The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) provides counselling to help students cope with the examination-related stress.

"CBSE is now entering its 25th year by continuously providing psychological counselling to students and parents in various different ways. The board has been providing free psychological counselling in two phases, before the examination and after the result, continuously since 1998," a senior official said.

"Its main objective has been to keep the students of classes 10 and 12 of CBSE affiliated schools stress-free during the examination. CBSE is probably the only board in the country which is providing such a facility in different modes, whether it is tele-counseling provided voluntarily by the principals and trained counselors of CBSE affiliated schools through a toll free number or be it suggestions and information through IVRS or a Question and Answer Columns in national newspapers," the official added.

Over the years the board has shared many important messages on social media and also used YouTube, Facebook and Instagram platforms to actively engage with the students, the officials said.

"Special facility of tele helpline was started by the board even during the Covid pandemic which is being operated continuously especially from May last year.

"This year 92 principals and counselors from India and other countries in the world, including Nepal, Moscow, Saudi Arabia, America, Japan, United Arab Emirates, Kuwait, Qatar, Oman and Singapore, are part of the tele-counselling services which are being provided by the board from Monday to Saturday from 9.30 am to 5.30 pm," the official added. The CBSE's Term 2 board exams for classes 10 and 12 started from April 26 this year.

