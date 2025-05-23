Guwahati (Assam) [India], May 23 (ANI): The Central Council for Research in Ayurvedic Sciences (CCRAS) Journals' Editors and Reviewers Conclave 2025 was formally inaugurated on Friday at the Assam Water Centre, Basistha Chariali, Guwahati.

The two-day national event has been organised by the Central Ayurveda Research Institute (CARI), Guwahati, under the aegis of the CCRAS, New Delhi, Ministry of Ayush, Government of India.

The conclave brings together Chief Editors, Editors, Editorial Board Members, and Reviewers from across India who are involved in publishing research in the Ayush system.

The two-day conclave will focus on improving the review process, enhancing research quality, promoting ethical publishing, and exploring new trends in academic publishing.

Delivering the inaugural address, Prof (Vd) Ravinarayan Acharya emphasised the critical role of high-quality, peer-reviewed publications in strengthening the scientific foundation of Ayurveda and ensuring ethical and impactful research dissemination. He highlighted the need for continuous evolution in editorial practices to align with global academic standards.

A key highlight of the event was the official release of Abhinav Chintamani, a pioneering new publication from CCRAS that encapsulates cutting-edge research and thought leadership in Ayurveda.

The publication is expected to serve as a benchmark for future scholarly work in the Ayush sector. (ANI)

