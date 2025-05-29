New Delhi, May 29 (PTI) Chief of Defence Staff General Anil Chauhan is slated to visit Singapore from May 30 to June 1 during which he will attend Asia's premier defence and security summit -- the Shangri-La Dialogue -- and also engage with military leadership of several countries.

The event will witness leaders from 40 nations addressing Indo-Pacific security challenges, the Defence Ministry said on Thursday.

The engagements will provide a platform to strengthen defence cooperation, discuss mutual security interests and enhance India's strategic partnerships in the Indo -Pacific region, the ministry said in a statement.

Shangri-La Dialogue, hosted annually by the International Institute for Strategic Studies, brings together the defence ministers, military chiefs, policy makers and strategic experts from across the globe.

General Chauhan will visit Singapore from May 30 to June 1 to attend the 22nd edition of the Shangri-La Dialogue, it said.

He will during the visit hold bilateral meetings with the chiefs of defence forces and senior military leadership from several foreign countries, including Australia, France, Germany, Indonesia, Japan, Netherlands, New Zealand, the Philippines, Singapore, the UK and the US, and the European Union, the ministry said.

The chief of defence staff (CDS) will address members of the academia, think-tanks and researchers, and speak on the topic 'Future Wars and Warfare'.

He will also participate in the simultaneous special sessions as part of the event and address on the topic 'Defence Innovation Solutions for Future Challenges', the statement said.

